Perez moved to 13-12 for the season during Friday's 5-3 win over the Athletics, tossing six innings and conceding three runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out two batters in the outing.

Perez toed the rubber for the final time of the season and was able to deliver a quality start while finishing a campaign with a winning record for the first time since 2014. While Perez's 4.82 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 185 innings weren't spectacular, the Rangers likely placed much value in the southpaw's ability to make 30-plus starts for the second straight season. That kind of dependability at the back end of the rotation prompted the Rangers to inform Perez prior to his outing Friday that his $6 million club option for 2018 would be exercised this offseason.