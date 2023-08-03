Perez was moved to the bullpen Thursday, Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Perez is the odd man out in the Rangers' rotation after the club acquired both Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The 32-year-old left-hander was excellent for Texas in 2022, even earning his first career All-Star nod, but he's struggled to a 4.98 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 69:41 K:BB through 108.1 innings (20 starts) this season.