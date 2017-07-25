Rangers' Martin Perez: Drops to 5-8 with loss to Fish
Perez (5-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three batters during Monday's loss to Miami.
Perez had allowed 21 runs over 30 innings through his past five starts, so Monday's outing should be viewed as a step in the right direction. With a 4.67 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 5.9 K/9 for the campaign, his fantasy value is limited to deep settings. In favorable matchups, Perez is still a potential streaming option or low-priced flier for daily contests, but expectations should probably continue to remain in check. He projects to face the Orioles at home in his next start.
