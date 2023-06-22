Perez (7-3) earned the win Wednesday over the White Sox. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out two over seven innings.

Perez earned his fifth quality start in his last seven outings, though the two exceptions in that span have generally offset the positives. He snapped a four-start winless skid with this effort despite throwing just 59 of 100 pitches for strikes. Perez has walked multiple batters in five of his last six starts, and he hasn't struck out more than five in any of those games. For the season, he's at a 4.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 56:28 K:BB through 84.1 innings over 15 starts. He's lined up for a home start versus the Tigers next week.