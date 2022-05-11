Perez (1-2) earned the win and struck out six in 6.1 innings while allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits in a 6-4 victory Tuesday over Kansas City.

Perez faced the minimum through the first four innings, erasing the lone single allowed on a double-play ball. In the fifth, two hits led to an earned run. The lefty likely could have completed the seventh inning unscathed but consecutive errors by Charlie Culberson to begin the frame led to three unearned runs. Over his last four starts, he has a remarkable 0.68 ERA and 0.68 WHIP in 26.1 innings. His next start will likely be early next week against the Angels.