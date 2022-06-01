Perez (4-2) earned the victory, striking out five in seven shutout innings while allowing three hits and no walks in a 3-0 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay.

Perez retired the last 16 batters he faced en route to his fourth consecutive victory. It was the eighth straight start where the veteran allowed one earned run or fewer and pitched at least six innings. One of the best stories in all of baseball to start the season, the lefty is pacing the American League with a 1.42 ERA and 63.1 innings pitched. He's yet to allow a long ball in 2022 after allowing 1.3 homers per nine innings over the previous five seasons.