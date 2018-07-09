Rangers' Martin Perez: Expected back from DL next weekend
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Sunday that he expects Perez (elbow) to return from the 60-day disabled list at some point during next weekend's three-game series with the Orioles, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
It appears Perez's next appearance will come with the Rangers after he dazzled during his three-start minor-league rehab assignment. Over his three outings, Perez let in just one run and posted a 19:3 K:BB across 17.1 innings. He concluded the assignment with an 87-pitch start Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock, so Perez shouldn't face any limitations upon re-entering the Texas rotation. Yovani Gallardo would seem most at risk at losing his starting role once Perez is activated.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Waiting on Saturday's bullpen session•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Could return next week•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Scheduled for 85-90 pitches•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Set for another rehab start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: No decision yet on activation•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Makes second rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start