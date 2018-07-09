Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Sunday that he expects Perez (elbow) to return from the 60-day disabled list at some point during next weekend's three-game series with the Orioles, Stefan Stevenson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

It appears Perez's next appearance will come with the Rangers after he dazzled during his three-start minor-league rehab assignment. Over his three outings, Perez let in just one run and posted a 19:3 K:BB across 17.1 innings. He concluded the assignment with an 87-pitch start Thursday for Triple-A Round Rock, so Perez shouldn't face any limitations upon re-entering the Texas rotation. Yovani Gallardo would seem most at risk at losing his starting role once Perez is activated.