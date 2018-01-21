Perez (elbow) believes he'll be available to pitch by Opening Day, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Perez suffered a freak offseason injury in December that caused him to undergo surgery to repair a broken elbow. He was initially expected to miss the first month of the season but is now apparently well ahead of scheduled. "I am not going to miss any time. I have conviction I will be ready for the first day," Perez recently opined. The lefty is expected to throw his first bullpen session in the next week. Even barring a clean bill of health entering the 2018 season, Perez and his 4.43 career ERA likely aren't worthy of fantasy ownership outside of deeper formats.