Perez (elbow) believes he'll be available to pitch by Opening Day, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Perez suffered a freak offseason injury in December that caused him to undergo surgery to repair a broken elbow. He was initially expected to miss the first month of the season but is now apparently well ahead of scheduled. "I am not going to miss any time. I have conviction I will be ready for the first day," Perez recently opined. The lefty is expected to throw his first bullpen session in the next week. Even barring a clean bill of health entering the 2018 season, Perez and his 4.43 career ERA likely aren't worthy of fantasy ownership outside of deeper formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories