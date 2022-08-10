Perez (9-3) took the loss Tuesday in Houston, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings.

Perez retired the Astros in order over the first three innings but struggled to record outs after that. In the fourth, he lost control and walked three batters before giving up a two-out grand slam to Aledmys Diaz. Houston tacked on two more runs in the fifth and, after giving up a single and a double to start the sixth, Perez was removed. The poor outing snapped a run of four consecutive starts where the lefty allowed only one earned run.