Rangers' Martin Perez: Fans five vs. D-backs
Perez surrendered four runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Arizona.
Perez was lifted from his outing with a one-run deficit, though the Rangers would rally to get him off the hook for the loss. He's been inconsistent throughout the season, but he's shown potential at times. The 27-year-old looked sharp in his last outing, allowing one run across six innings while punching out four against Oakland. Perez sits with a disappointing 6.50 ERA and 1.97 WHIP with 30 strikeouts over 45.2 innings.
