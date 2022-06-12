Perez escaped with a no-decision Saturday against the White Sox despite allowing seven runs (six earned) on 12 hits, striking out four while walking two.

Perez owns a modest 20.0 percent strikeout rate, so the 1.56 ERA he carried into this start was always going to rise once the hits started falling. They fell early and often in this one, with the White Sox scoring twice in the first inning, three times in the fourth and twice more in the fifth. Perez also gave up just his second homer of the season, a two-run shot to Jake Burger. The outing raised his ERA by over half a run and stands in stark contrast to the 0.88 ERA he posted across his last nine starts, serving as a reminder that this is a pitcher with a career 4.55 ERA we're talking about, not one who regularly finds himself in Cy Young contention. He'll try to get back on track Thursday against the Tigers.