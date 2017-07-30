Perez (5-9) was shelled for eight runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Perez actually held Baltimore off the board until the fourth inning, but allowed nine of the final 13 hitters he faced to reach base. While Perez has now allowed multiple earned runs in 17 consecutive appearances, this was only the third time in 20 starts that the lefty failed to pitch at least five full innings. He'll have nowhere to go but up when he faces the Twins at Target Field on Friday.