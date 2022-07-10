Perez did not factor into the decision against the Twins on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one over six innings.

Perez threw 61 of 97 pitches for strikes in Saturday's outing, his worst since a four-run appearance on June 27. It was just the third time this season that the lefty allowed more than three runs in a game. However, it could be a sign of things to come for Perez, since his xFIP sits at 3.72 and his SIERA sits at 3.86 compared to his 2.72 ERA.