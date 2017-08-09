Rangers' Martin Perez: Goes seven strong for sixth win
Perez (6-10) allowed a single run on three hits while striking out five batters through eight innings during Wednesday's win over the Mets.
This was easily Perez's best outing of the season, and it was especially encouraging after he allowed 15 runs through just nine innings over his previous two starts. However, with a 5.18 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 5.8 K/9 for the campaign, Perez still shouldn't be viewed as anything other than a low-end asset in all fantasy formats. He projects to make his next start at home against the Tigers.
