Rangers' Martin Perez: Goes six strong Sunday
Perez (2-2) got the win Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings against the Mariners.
The quality start was a welcome sign for the lefty, as he'd been tagged for 16 runs (15 earned) on 19 hits in just seven total innings in his past two starts. He did allow seven hits and also hit a batter, but for the most part Perez was able to work out of trouble, including escaping a bases loaded, no out jam in the second inning without yielding a run. Still, he hasn't struck out more than four in any of his starts and sports a 9.82 ERA, so it'll be tough to trust him when he takes the hill next time out Saturday in Toronto.
