Perez allowed one run on three hits while striking out one over three innings in Monday's spring game against Cincinnati.

Perez was the first Texas starter to work more than two innings and logged 40 pitches. The elevated inning count is due to the left-hander's participation in the World Baseball Classic. He's aiming for 55 to 65 pitches in his next start, according to Jack Magruder of MLB.com, before flying to Miami to join Venezuela for the WBC. Perez, who was the Rangers' most consistent rotation member and earned his first All-Star nod last season, could be a front-end starter on most teams but will serve on the back end of the Rangers' loaded rotation.