Perez's $6 million team option for the 2018 season was picked up by the Rangers on Monday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Perez's team option was exercised for the upcoming season. Working out of the middle of the Rangers' rotation in 2017, Perez went 13-12 with a 4.82 ERA and 1.54 WHIP. While this was a bit of a step back from 2016's marks of 4.39 and 1.41, respectively, the 26-year-old started more than 30 games (32) for the second consecutive season.