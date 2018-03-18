Rangers' Martin Perez: Has strong first start
Perez (elbow) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings in Sunday's start against the Angels.
Perez was making his first Cactus League start following the rehabilitation of right elbow injury that occurred during the offseason at his ranch in Venezuela. Fortunately, the injury was to his non-throwing elbow. He looked strong Sunday and capable of being ready in time for the regular season, but manager Jeff Banister is expected to get another look at him before arriving at a roster decision.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Scheduled to start Sunday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Could start over weekend•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Throws Monday as scheduled•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Minor-league start looms•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Live BP scheduled•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: To throw simulated game Tuesday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...