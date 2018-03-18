Perez (elbow) allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings in Sunday's start against the Angels.

Perez was making his first Cactus League start following the rehabilitation of right elbow injury that occurred during the offseason at his ranch in Venezuela. Fortunately, the injury was to his non-throwing elbow. He looked strong Sunday and capable of being ready in time for the regular season, but manager Jeff Banister is expected to get another look at him before arriving at a roster decision.