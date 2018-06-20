Rangers' Martin Perez: Hoping to begin rehab assignment Monday
Perez (elbow) is hoping to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Perez tossed live batting practice Wednesday for the second time in less than a week and reported no issues afterwards. The Rangers are expected to wait and see how the southpaw checks out Thursday before determining the next step in his rehab, but it sounds like he's on the verge of being cleared for minor-league action.
