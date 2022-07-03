Perez (7-2) earned the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

Perez was tagged for two homers in the contest, but those were the only hits that produced any runs for the Mets. He continues to go deep into games regularly -- this was the 13th time in 16 starts this season that he has completed at least six innings. Perez has tallied 12 quality starts among those outings, tied for fourth in the majors. The veteran southpaw has been one of the game's most pleasant surprises on the mound this season, posting a 2.34 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 7-2 record over 100 innings.