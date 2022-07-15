Perez allowed a run on three hits and four walks with nine strikeouts in five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Thursday.

Perez was tagged for 13 runs in 18.2 innings across his last three starts. He limited hits better Thursday, but he matched a season high with four walks, and he threw only 59 of 102 pitches for strikes. The lone run against the southpaw was an inside-the-park home run from Sam Haggerty. Perez closed out the first half of the campaign with a 2.68 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 95:30 K:BB in 111 innings across 18 starts. He's been a pleasant surprise for the Rangers, and he'll look to stay strong after the All-Star break.