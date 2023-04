Perez (1-1) was charged with Saturday's 10-3 loss to the Cubs after allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out five over five innings.

Perez grinded through five innings while getting little support from a defense that made two errors behind him. The team made three more errors after Perez departed and had nearly as many errors (five) as hits (seven). The lefty's next outing is expected during the weekend series in Houston, either Friday or Saturday.