Perez was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with right elbow discomfort.

This move comes after Perez labored through another outing Sunday, allowing four runs and lasting just four innings with his fastball velocity being clocked nearly two mph below his average. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at this point, but the 27-year-old went through an abbreviated spring training due to an injury in his non-throwing (right) elbow and it appears he may have rushed back too soon. Perez has returned to Texas for further examination, after which there should be a clearer idea regarding a possible timetable for his return. In the meantime, Jose Leclerc was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding roster move and will provide an additional bullpen arm for the Rangers. Texas, who has been deploying a six-man rotation this season, will likely stick with a five-man rotation until Perez is healthy.