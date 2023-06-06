Perez allowed an unearned run on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a no-decision against St. Louis on Monday. He struck out five batters.

Perez tossed arguably his best game of the campaign, giving up a season-low three hits and tying a season high by completing seven frames. The only run he allowed was unearned, and he finished with his fifth quality start. The southpaw was in line for the win when he departed, but Grant Anderson gave up two runs in relief in the eighth inning, sending Perez to a no-decision. Despite that disappointment, Perez bounced back nicely after giving up six earned runs over 4.2 frames against Detroit his last time out.