Perez (elbow) isn't expected to return from the 10-day disabled list in the near future and could be sidelined until after the All-Star break, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers haven't revealed an official timetable for Perez's return from the DL, but it's clear that the organization intends to give the 27-year-old some extended time off in order for his right (non-throwing) elbow to fully heal. After fracturing a bone in the elbow in December and requiring surgery, Perez rehabbed aggressively and was cleared to make his season debut in early April, making only five starts before experiencing renewed discomfort. With Perez not on track to begin a throwing program anytime soon and expected to require 3-to-4 minor-league rehab starts before being activated, he's likely looking at a mid-June return in a best-case scenario.