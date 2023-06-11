Perez (6-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Rays.

The Rays did all of their damage against Perez, tallying just two hits after he exited the contest. This was the fourth time in his last seven outings that the veteran southpaw has given up at least four runs, including a pair of seven-spots. The loss was his first since April 8. Perez owns a 4.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 51:24 K:BB through 71.1 innings over 13 starts. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Blue Jays.