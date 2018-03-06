Rangers' Martin Perez: Live BP scheduled
Perez (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Perez has yet to pitch in a spring game while he recovers from an elbow injury. If all goes well Wednesday, he could pitch in a "B" game Monday.
