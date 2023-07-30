Perez (8-4) allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out just one in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

Perez gave up all four runs in the second inning, and the Texas offense mustered just four hits and three walks in the game. It was the second outing in a row in which Perez gave up four runs in one frame, though he was able to overcome it last Sunday versus the Dodgers. The southpaw now has a 4.98 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 69:41 K:BB through 108.1 innings over 20 starts this season. Perez is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Marlins next weekend, but either he or Dane Dunning may be at risk of losing their spot in the rotation once the Rangers activate Max Scherzer and Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) shakes off his injury.