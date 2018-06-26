Rangers' Martin Perez: Makes first rehab start
Perez (elbow) allowed a pair of hits and struck out nine over five scoreless innings for Low-A Hickory on Monday.
Perez was making his first rehabilitation start after being placed on the disabled list in late April due to a fracture in his non-pitching elbow. The left-hander injured the elbow during the offseason and apparently tried to come back too soon. In five starts before going on the DL, Perez posted a 9.67 ERA over 22.1 innings.
