Perez allowed one hit and struck out one over a scoreless inning of relief in Sunday's 6-0 win over Miami.

This was Perez's first turn out of the bullpen after he was removed from the starting rotation, as the Rangers created room for starters acquired at the trade deadline. He mopped up in the ninth inning, but the stretched out Perez could work as a long reliever when a starter is unable give the team length.