Perez (elbow) declared himself ready to return to the Rangers' rotation following his second rehabilitation start Saturday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. The left-hander allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings for Double-A Frisco on Saturday.

Perez moved up a couple levels from his first rehab start at Low-A Hickory and, predictably, met more resistance at the higher level, but the results are encouraging. After authoring two scoreless starts while on rehab, the pitcher may feel ready for Texas, but the organization has not yet made that decision. Perez passed the fielding test Saturday when he cleanly fielded a bunt and completed the play without issues, but at 73 pitches, the organization may want to see another start in order to build the pitch count into the eighties.