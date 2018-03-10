Rangers' Martin Perez: Minor-league start looming
Perez (elbow) is scheduled to start a minor-league game Monday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Perez is working his way back from a broken bone in his right elbow. If healthy, he'd be a lock for the starting rotation, but he's expected to open the season on the disabled list.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Live BP scheduled•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: To throw simulated game Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Tosses live BP session•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Begins bullpen work•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Progressing ahead of schedule•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.