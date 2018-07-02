Perez (elbow) could be activated in time to pitch for Texas before the All-Star break, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Manager Jeff Banister has not yet made a decision on Perez, who has thrown two scoreless starts while out on rehabilitation assignment. Perez is being monitored following his second rehab start Saturday, with Banister saying they'd like to see how the pitcher goes through the recovery phase before making a final decision. It seems likely the left-hander will make at least one more rehab start.