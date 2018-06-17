Rangers' Martin Perez: No issues after live BP
Perez (elbow) tossed 75 pitches of live batting practice Friday and had no issues the day after, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Perez said he'll throw at least one more session of BP and then go out on a rehabilitation assignment. The Rangers' starting staff is currently in flux due to injuries and poor performance, so once Perez is ready, he'll slot right back into the rotation.
