Perez (9-2) allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out six in seven innings to earn the win over the Angels on Friday.

Perez kept the Angels off the board for five innings before they scraped together a run in the sixth. This was the third straight start in which the southpaw's allowed only one run, and he's given up 10 hits and nine walks in that stretch. The 31-year-old has put together an impressive campaign in his second stint with the Rangers, logging a 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 107:35 K:BB across 125 innings in 20 starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Orioles next week.