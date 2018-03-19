Manager Jeff Banister is not ready to declare Perez ready for the regular season, but admitted the right-hander did "check a lot of boxes" Sunday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. Perez allowed one run over five innings against the Angels on Sunday.

Banister will give Perez another start -- likely Friday against the Padres -- which will give the manager another data point from which to determine the the starter's readiness for the regular season. Perez had an 8-2 record and 3.71 ERA over his final 11 starts in 2017, and was locked into the 2018 rotation before he suffered an injury that required surgery on his right (non-throwing) elbow last December.