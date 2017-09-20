Rangers' Martin Perez: Not rewarded for Tuesday's quality start
Perez allowed only one run on four hits and a walk over 6.1 innings Tuesday while striking out four but didn't factor into the decision in a 3-1 win over the Mariners.
The lefty was locked in an unlikely pitcher's duel with Mike Leake until the seventh inning, when both teams turned to their bullpens. Perez now has six quality starts in his last nine outings, posting a respectable 3.14 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over that stretch despite a 5.5 K/9 that significantly limits his fantasy value. He'll next take the mound Sunday in Oakland.
