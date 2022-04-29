Perez allowed one run on two hits in seven innings, striking out four in a 3-2 loss Thursday against Houston. He did not factor into the decision.

After being perfect through six innings, Perez allowed a leadoff double and a two-out RBI single in the seventh. The lefty was incredibly efficient, needing only 77 pitches to complete the frames. The last two games have been masterfully pitched by the 31-year-old, allowing just one run on four hits in 13 innings. He has, however, compiled an ERA below four just once in his career, during his first stint in Texas when he posted a 3.62 ERA in 2013.