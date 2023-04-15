Perez (2-1) allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over five innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Astros.

Despite a few threats from Houston's lineup, the only damage against Perez was a pair of solo home runs, including Yordan Alvarez's third-inning blast. Perez had issued just three walks in his first two outings and now owns a 16:7 K:BB through 15.2 frames. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his three starts. Perez is projected to start in Kansas City next week.