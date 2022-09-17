Perez (12-6) earned the win against the Rays on Friday, allowing three runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking one over 5.1 innings.

Despite giving up nine hits and a walk while striking out only three batters, Perez limited the damage to three runs, which the Rangers' offense was able to overcome. Perez tossed 58 of 91 pitches for strikes across 5.1 frames, missing out on a quality start after picking up two in his last two starts. The lefty earned the win, but also saw his ERA worsen to a still impressive 2.84.