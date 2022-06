Perez (5-2) earned the victory Tuesday over Philadelphia, striking out six in six scoreless innings while allowing six hits and three walks.

While Perez held the Phillies scoreless he was pitching around trouble all night. The lefty allowed baserunners in every inning but limited the offense to singles and walks. It was the 10th time in 13 starts that he allowed one earned run or fewer while pitching at least six innings. His next start will likely be early next week in Kansas City.