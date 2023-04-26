Perez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing a run on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Reds. He struck out five.

Perez kept the Reds off the board for 6.1 innings, scattering six hits. However, the Rangers' bullpen would implode for a second straight night, costing Perez the win. The veteran left-hander is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB through his first five starts of the season. Perez currently lines up to face the Yankees at home in his next outing.