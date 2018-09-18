Perez allowed one hit and struck out three over 2.2 scoreless innings in Monday's loss to the Rays.

Perez has been successful since the Rangers moved him out of the rotation and into a bullpen role. He has a 2.45 ERA, giving up three runs on seven hits and five walks over 11 innings as a reliever. The left-hander has been scored upon just once in six outings as a reliever. As expected, his velocity is better in shorter stints, and lefty hitters are 0-for-17 against him. Perez didn't like being moved out of the rotation, and despite his success out the bullpen, he hasn't changed his mind. He told Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News that he considers himself a starter. It will be an interesting offseason for the Perez, who will unlikely have his option picked up at $7.5 million, particularly if the Rangers view him as a reliever. If he wants to start, Perez will have to hit the free-agent market where, as a 27-year-old left-hander with flashes of success, he should generate some interest.