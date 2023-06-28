Perez did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Tigers. He struck out four.

The veteran left-hander delivered his third consecutive quality start but missed out on a victory since Texas didn't gain the lead for good until a five-run eighth inning. Perez surrendered seven runs in 3.1 frames in Tampa Bay on June 11, but he otherwise pitched well in across five starts in June and finished the month with a 3.99 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB over 29.1 innings. A matchup with the Astros likely awaits this weekend.