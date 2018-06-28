Perez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday in preparation for his next rehabilitation start Saturday for Double-A Frisco, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Following the session, Perez sounded optimistic and feels he's close to returning. The left-hander made his first rehab start for Low-A Hickory on Monday and allowed only two hits while striking out nine over five scoreless innings. The Rangers will likely have him make a couple more rehab starts to build his pitch count up and face more advanced hitters than he saw at the Low-A level.