Rangers' Martin Perez: Preparing for next rehab start
Perez (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday in preparation for his next rehabilitation start Saturday for Double-A Frisco, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Following the session, Perez sounded optimistic and feels he's close to returning. The left-hander made his first rehab start for Low-A Hickory on Monday and allowed only two hits while striking out nine over five scoreless innings. The Rangers will likely have him make a couple more rehab starts to build his pitch count up and face more advanced hitters than he saw at the Low-A level.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Makes first rehab start•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Set for rehab outing Monday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Hoping to begin rehab assignment Monday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: No issues after live BP•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Throws bullpen Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...