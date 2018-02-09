Perez (elbow) has been able to throw off the mound in recent days, which points to the southpaw being ready for Opening Day, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Perez had to undergo right elbow surgery to repair a fracture of the radial head back in mid-December, but he remains ahead of schedule with his progress and should be cleared to play prior to the Rangers' first series of the year against Houston. At this point, Perez hasn't been able to complete full bullpen sessions, although that will likely be the next step on the agenda. Expect another update on his status within the next couple weeks.