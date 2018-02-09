Rangers' Martin Perez: Progressing ahead of schedule
Perez (elbow) has been able to throw off the mound in recent days, which points to the southpaw being ready for Opening Day, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Perez had to undergo right elbow surgery to repair a fracture of the radial head back in mid-December, but he remains ahead of schedule with his progress and should be cleared to play prior to the Rangers' first series of the year against Houston. At this point, Perez hasn't been able to complete full bullpen sessions, although that will likely be the next step on the agenda. Expect another update on his status within the next couple weeks.
More News
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Expects to be ready for Opening Day•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: To miss start of season after surgery•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Has option picked up for 2018•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Cruises to win Friday•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Option will be exercised•
-
Rangers' Martin Perez: Comes up short in pivotal loss Sunday•
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...
-
Ranking Reds' Fantasy assets
The Reds' rebuild hasn't gone as smoothly as planned, but they've developed Fantasy assets...
-
Ranking Marlins' Fantasy assets
The Marlins are in rebuild mode -- again. Chris Towers breaks down what that means for their...