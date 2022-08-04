Perez allowed one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out nine and walking three across six innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Perez allowed only a solo home run to Ryan McKenna, and otherwise dominated the Orioles lineup by matching his season high with nine strikeouts. Though he's surrendered multiple walks in each of his last four outings, Perez has also allowed only one earned run in each of those appearances. That stretch has lowered his ERA to 2.47 on the season to go along with a 116:38 K:BB across 131 frames.