Perez (12-8) got the loss after he pitched six innings, surrendering one run on five hits and five walks while striking out two Monday versus the Yankees.

Perez finished his season on a high note, limiting the Yankees to one run over six frames. The only blemish on his line came in the top of the fifth frame when Kyle Higashioka notched an RBI single. Perez snagged a third straight quality start and he produced five of them over his final six outings of the season overall. The left-hander will finish the campaign with a 2.89 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 169 strikeouts over 32 starts in 2022.