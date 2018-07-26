Rangers' Martin Perez: Quality start in no-decision
Perez allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.
Perez allowed seven hits -- including a pair of doubles -- but he was mostly able to silence the Oakland bats and left the game in line for his first win since April before seeing the bullpen implode late. The lefty's 7.08 ERA and 2.02 WHIP are unsightly, but he's now earned a quality start in two of his last three outings -- going 13 innings with just two runs allowed in those two starts. Next on tap is Monday's interleague battle in Arizona.
