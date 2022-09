Perez (10-5) allowed five earned runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out five across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Astros.

Perez struggled throughout the outing, allowing at least one earned run in three of his five innings. Wednesday's start marked only the second time in nine starts since the All-Star break that Perez has allowed more than two earned runs in an outing. For the season, he owns a 2.89 ERA with a 144:54 K:BB across 159 frames.